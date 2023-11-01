Brentford, Liverpool and Wolves youngsters receive first Warriors call up – Full detailed profiles

Baltimore Brito and his technical team has named a twenty-seven preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria this month.

The squad include a couple of new faces such as Liverpool Academy star Isaac Mabaya, Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva and Wolves forward Leon Chiwome.

Mabaya and Chiwome are part England’s junior ranks.

The inclusion of the trio in the selection marks the first time these players have been called to the national team.

Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise, who committed to play for Zimbabwe last year and once called but didn’t show up, has also been included in the squad.

Reading youngster and former Wales youth international Tivonge Rushesha, and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota have received the call-ups again after getting their a couple of years ago.

Who Are These Players

Marley Tavaziva (Goalkeeper – Brentford)

Marley Tavaziva plays for Brentford B and has trained with the senior team on many occasions before.

He is 18 years old and was born in England to a Zimbabwean parent.

Isaac Mabaya (Right Back, Midfielder – Liverpool U21)

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Isaac Mabaya signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Liverpool FC in 2021.

Mabaya has enjoyed England recognition at U15 and U16 levels and trained with senior team on many occasions.

Leon Chiwome (Forward – Wolves U21)

Leon Chiwome was born in Brighton, UK to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.

He agreed to his first pro terms just seven months after joining the Wolves academy from AFC Wimbledon in November last year.

Chiwome was selected in the Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs. The list is compiled by UK newspaper – The Guardian.

He has represented England at youth level.

Tawanda Maswanhise (Striker – Leicester City)

Named Leicester City’s Development Squad Player of the Year last season, Tawanda Maswanhise expressed his desire to play for the Warriors earlier this year.

The youngster, who was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the UK at the age of two, has previously been targeted by former Warriors coaches, including Norman Mapeza before the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.

He occasionally trains with the Leicester City senior teams and has been in matchday squad before.

Tivonge Rushesha (Full-back, Midfielder – Reading)

Tivonge Rushesha was born in Zimbabwe but later moved to Wales with his parents at young age.

The former Swansea full-back got his first national team call-up in November 2017 but show up. He has represented Wales at international youth level.

Andy Rinomhota (Midfielder – Cardiff City)

Andy Rinomhota was born in the UK to a Zimbabwean father.

After snubbing several calls to represent Zimbabwe, the midfielder finally committed to play for the national team in August last year.

Warriors Squad: