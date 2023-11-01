Match fixing allegations hindered my move to Pirates, says Jaure

Simba Bhora defender Partson Jaure claims he was on Orlando Pirates’ wish list back in 2016, but match fixing allegations blocked a potential move to the Soweto gaints.

The Budiriro-bred former Dynamos captain spent two seasons at University of Pretoria in the South African top-flight, before Tuks were relegated at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Speaking on The After Drive on Star FM yesterday, Jaure claimed Pirates were interested in him when University of Pretoria were relegated, but the move hit a snag due to match fixing allegations labelled against him.

“Orlando Pirates were one the teams which were interested in me, but nothing materialized because of match fixing allegations of my part,” said Jaure.

“When a team gets relegated, normally, there will be outstanding players who will attract interest from bigger clubs, so I was one of those when University of Pretoria failed to survive the chop.

“Some clubs wanted me, Pirates included, but as a result of the match fixing allegations, the move didn’t go through,” Jaure added.

A match fixing scandal marred the Warriors’ preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) back in 2017 and Jaure was one of the players implicated.

Then Warriors assistant coach Saul Chaminika even reportedly stated the Jaure had a case to answer.