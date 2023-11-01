Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers named

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named a 27-member Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Brito’s troops are in Group C, and will travel to Rwanda for both matches as they will host the Super Eagles in Rwanda, since Zimbabwe does not have a stadium fit to host international matches.

Below is the squad named by Brito.

The Warriors technical team has named a provisional 27-member squad ahead of the Rwanda and Nigeria 2026 @FIFAcom World Cup Qualifiers on 15 and 19 November. Both matches will be played at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.#GoWarriorsGo pic.twitter.com/0gaIvi0z4d — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) November 1, 2023