Luton Town confirms Marvelous Nakamba, Admiral Muskwe availability for Rwanda, Nigeria clash

English Premier League side Luton Town have confirmed the availability of Marvelous Nakamba and Admiral Muskwe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games against Rwanda and Nigeria this month.

The duo was included in the 28-man preliminary squad for the the two games.

Both Nakamba and Muskwe, who is currently on loan at Exeter City, will travel to Zimbabwe for the camp.

The club announced on Facebook: “Good luck to Marv and Admiral! 🇿🇼

“The duo have both been called up to Zimbabwe’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria later this month.”

The Warriors will begin their qualifying campaign against Rwanda on 15 November at Huye Stadium in Butare.

Zimbabwe will host Nigeria on matchday 2 at the same venue four days later.