Rwanda appoints new head coach ahead of the Warriors clash this month

Zimbabwe’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C opponents Rwanda have appointed a new head coach, two weeks before the two sides meet.

Rwanda will open their qualifying campaign as hosts to the Warriors at Huye Stadium, Butare on 15 November.

The encounter will mark the new coach’s first assignment in charge.

The German gaffer succeeds Carlos Alós Ferrer, who left his job in July to become Belarus head coach after 16 months in charge.

A statement from Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) confirmed the news by saying: “FERWAFA is pleased to announce that Torsten Spittler Frank has been appointed as the new head coach of the men’s Rwanda national team.”

Spittler started his career as a youth coach of German side 1860 Munich before becoming an assistant coach for the Germany U16 national team over two decades ago.

He also worked as a football technical director or coach in countries such as Mozambique, Nepal, Yemen, Sierra Leone, India, and Canada.