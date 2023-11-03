Tawanda Chirewa nominated for October’s EPL2 Player of the Month award

Tawanda Chirewa has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award following several impressive displays throughout October, Wolves website has confirmed.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to life in Old Gold since his arrival at Compton Park in September.

Chirewa scored twice in October, with his first two goals for Wolves coming in victories over Leeds United and Southampton at Aggborough.

He started the month with the opening goal against Leeds, before again breaking the deadlock in Monday’s game versus the Saints to cap off a neat team move.

Chirewa only arrived at the Wolves Academy in mid-September following his transfer from Ipswich Town.

The nomination is his first major recognition since joining the team.