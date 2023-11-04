Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe picks his first major individual award

Dynamos boss Genesis Mangombe has picked his first major individual award since his appointment as the head coach of the Glamour Boys.

Mangombe has been named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for October.

He won two games, drew one and lost once in the four league games he played.

The result saw his side closing the gap on top of the Castle Lager Premiership as they moved to second place before the period ended.

Simba Bhora’s Tinashe Balakasi has been named the Player of the Month.