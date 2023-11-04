FC Platinum edge Chicken Inn as Triangle United slump into drop zone

FC Platinum edged Chicken 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 encounter played at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Jarrison Selemani netted the all-important goal as the champions bounced back to winning ways after dropping the points in the previous three games.

Selemani found the back of the net in the 13th minute and the visitors managed to preserve the advantage in the remainder of the game.

The Platinum Boys moved into third place following the win and are now level on fifty points with second-placed Manica Diamonds but seven behind leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Elsewhere, Triangle United dropped into the relegation zone after losing to struggling Cranborne Bullets 1-0.

Thembinkosi Meke scored the winning goal in the 13th as Bullets held on to take the relegation fight to another die.

Green Fuel beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0, while Sheasham won 2-0 against Manica Diamonds.

Results:

Green Fuel 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-1 FC Platinum

Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Triangle United

Sheasham 2-0 Manica Diamonds

Simba Bhora 1-0 Herentals