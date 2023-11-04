Zim youngster named in Wolves matchday squad to face Sheffield United in EPL

Wolves Academy youngster Tawanda Chirewa is part of the first team to face Sheffield United in the English Premier League this evening.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwean, who joined Wolves’ academy from Ipswich Town in September, has impressed senior side coach Gary O’Neil with his recent performances for the under-21s.

“Tawanda has done really well so he’ll be with the group,” said O’Neil as cited by The Athletic.

“He’s performed really well in some under-21 games, has trained with us a few times and I’ve been impressed with him, so he’ll be in and around it now.

“We’ll see how he adapts to being around the first team but we’re excited around what he can produce.

“He has a fantastic attitude, he’s physically good and he has some pace. He is direct and has good qualities.

“It’s a big step up, of course, moving up to the first team in the last few days for him.”

Chirewa’s form also has seen him nominated for the October player of the month award in Premier League 2.