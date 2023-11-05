Bill Antonio finally makes his senior debut in the Belgian Pro League

Bill Antonio has made his debut in the Belgian Pro League, over a year after arriving at top-flight club KV Mechelen.

The Zimbabwean striker, who has been impressive for the Mechelen Academy, was included in the senior team’s matchday squad against Standard Liege.

The senior squad appearance was his first this season and his second since arriving at the club last year.

Antonio was then introduced in the 84th to officially mark his long-awaited Belgian Pro League debut.

He went on to play a total of 14 minutes, including the added time as the game ended 1-1.

Here are some of his stats.