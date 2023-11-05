Bill Antonio named in KV Mechelen matchday squad to face Standard Liege in Belgium Pro League

Following his impressive displays with the KV Mechelen Academy, Bill Antonio has made the matchday squad for the senior team to face Standard Liege in the Belgium Pro League.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

𝙅𝙚𝙪𝙜𝙙𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙛𝙙𝙞𝙡𝙞 𝙞𝙣 𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 😍 Dit zijn de namen die coach ad interim Fred Vanderbiest aan de match laat starten 💛❤️#trotsoponzekleuren #stakvm pic.twitter.com/iM4E9HyYFJ — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) November 5, 2023

The former Dynamos man has scored five goals in ten league games for the Academy.

Antonio has played every minute of this campaign, clocking 900 minutes on Saturday.