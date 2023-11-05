Bill Antonio named in KV Mechelen matchday squad to face Standard Liege in Belgium Pro League

4:27 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Following his impressive displays with the KV Mechelen Academy, Bill Antonio has made the matchday squad for the senior team to face Standard Liege in the Belgium Pro League.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

The former Dynamos man has scored five goals in ten league games for the Academy.

Antonio has played every minute of this campaign, clocking 900 minutes on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS