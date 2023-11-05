FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza targets late twist in Castle Lager Premiership title race

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza believes his side can have a strong finish to the season and take at least the second position following their 1-0 win over Chicken Inn on Saturday.

Jarrison Selemani netted the all-important goal as the champions bounced back to winning ways after dropping the points in the previous three games.

Selemani found the back of the net in the 13th minute and the visitors managed to preserve the advantage in the remainder of the game.

The Platinum Boys moved into third place following the win and are now level on fifty points with second-placed Manica Diamonds but seven behind leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Speaking after the match, Mapeza commended his charges for their performance in the game.

“It was a job well done by my boys, they did well,” the gaffer said.

“In football you never give up and we are still hoping something will happen as we push to end the season on second position.

“We take each game as it comes.”