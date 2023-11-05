Highlanders, CAPS United share spoils as Ngezi Platinum stumble in title chace

Highlanders and CAPS United played a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The game had a pacey start, but it was Bosso who were dominant in possession in the opening minutes.

The Green Machine only started to come out of their shell towards to quarter hour mark and didn’t waste any more opportunities before opening the scoring.

Rodwell Chinyengetere broke the deadlock on minute 14 with a brilliant shot from outside the box.

CAPS continued to dominate the pace in the following moments, and were seemingly on course to get another goal.

However, Bosso slowly regrouped and started to retain some possession as the match headed for the break.

The hosts started the second half on a good note, piling more pressure which finally paid off on the hour mark when Mason Mushore grabbed an equaliser with a great shot.

The introduction of Washington Navaya and Ray Lunga added more spark and Highlanders were able to create more threatening opportunities.

But Navaya was wasteful as he blew up two golden chances that could have brought a different outcome.

The game ended in a draw as Highlanders dropped to 5th position, while CAPS United remained in tenth place.

Elsewhere, Hwange stunned leaders Ngezi Platinum 1-0, while Dynamos and Black Rhinos played a goalless draw.

Yadah Stars showed class as they walloped ZPC Kariba 6-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 Results:

Highlanders 1-1 CAPS United

Dynamos 0-0 Black Rhinos

Hwange 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Yadah Stars 6-0 ZPC Kariba