Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 – Highlanders vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 action involving the the game between Highlanders vs CAPS United.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Highlanders 0-0 CAPS United

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Chigumira, Chigonero, Kutsanzira, Chikuhwa, Manhire, McKinnon Mushore, Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Ndlovu, Ncube.

CAPS XI: TBA

Dynamos 0-0 Black Rhinos

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, Nyahwa, Magwaza, Dzvinyai, Sadiki, Mudadi, Ziocha, Makunike, Madera, Chikona.

Hwange 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Yadah Stars 0-0 ZPC Kariba