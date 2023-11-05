Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 – Highlanders vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 action involving the the game between Highlanders vs CAPS United.
Kick-off is at 3 pm.
Highlanders 0-0 CAPS United
Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Chigumira, Chigonero, Kutsanzira, Chikuhwa, Manhire, McKinnon Mushore, Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Ndlovu, Ncube.
CAPS XI: TBA
Dynamos 0-0 Black Rhinos
Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, Nyahwa, Magwaza, Dzvinyai, Sadiki, Mudadi, Ziocha, Makunike, Madera, Chikona.
Hwange 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Yadah Stars 0-0 ZPC Kariba