Mikel Arteta labels Newcastle goal ‘a disgrace’ as Referees Board explains why they allowed it despite three VAR checks

Mikel Arteta has described the controversial decision to award Newcastle’s winning goal against Arsenal as “disgraceful” and “embarrassing”.

The Gunners lost their first match of the season after Anthony Gordon’s winner at St James’ Park.

However, the goal was allowed after three VAR checks which totalled four minutes and six seconds.

The first issue VAR checked was whether Joe Willock managed to keep the ball in play before crossing it to Gordon.

VAR then took a look at whether there was a possible foul on Gabriel Magalhaes as Joelinton appeared to push his arms into the Arsenal defender’s back when challenging for the ball. The third check was to assess if Gordon was in an offside position when he received the ball.

Explaining why they decided to allow the goal, as cited by The Athletic, VAR reefers said that there were no clear angles to prove the Willock and the offside incidents.

For the potential foul on Gabriel, the VAR felt there was not sufficient contact to award a free-kick to Arsenal.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said: “We have to talk about the result because we have to talk about how the hell this goal is stand up. It’s incredible. I feel embarrassed.

“But I have to be the one coming now here to try to defend the club and please ask for help because it is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It’s an absolute disgrace.

“It’s not a goal. For many reasons it’s not a goal. For more than one reason it’s not a goal. It’s too much at stake. We put so much effort, it’s so difficult to compete at this level, and it’s an absolute disgrace. I feel embarrassed.

“I’ve been more than 20 years in this country, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world. I am sorry.”