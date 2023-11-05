Rwanda name squad to face Warriors in World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda has announced a 30-man provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C game against Zimbabwe.

The Central-East African country will host the Warriors in group opener at Huye Stadium in Butare on 15 November before the travelling to South Africa six days later for their second game.

The match against Zimbabwe will mark the first time newly-appointed head coach Tostern Spittler Frank will be in charge.

Most of the players in the squad are locally-based, while a handful play in foreign leagues.

Notable players provisionally selected for the games include Belgium-based midfielder Hakim Sahobo, goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari of TS Galaxy in South Africa and Djihad Bizimana of FC Kryvbas in the Ukrainian top-flight.

Here is the Rwanda provisional squad.