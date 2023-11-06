Chegutu comes alive as Pirates push for PSL promotion

Pfupajena Stadium erupted with black and white delight on Saturday when the referee blew the final whistle to end the Northen Region Soccer League between Chegutu Pirates and Come Again.

Pirates won the contest 2-0, courtesy of goals from Eddie Tsuro and Jim Gwara, to keep their quest for promotion alive.

It has been an incredible second half of the season for Pirates, who now trail log leaders Black Mambas by just four points heading into the last three games of the season.

Pirates were no where near the title picture last season and finished a massive 27 points behind eventual winners Simba Bhora.

But an incredible renaissance has seen Emmanuel Gutu’s charges sneak into the title race, to the delight of the Chegutu community.

The battle for promotion has intensified, with Pirates set to host Mambas in one of the the three remaining fixtures.

Mambas, who stumbled in the title race when they were edged 1-0 by Herrentals U20 on Saturday, have 66 points from 31 games while Pirates have ammased 62 points from the same number of games.