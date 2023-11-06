Warriors get Galloway boost ahead of Rwanda, Nigeria games after Plymouth Argyle coach’s decision

Plymouth Argyle coach Steven Schumacher has given Brendan Galloway the green light to play for the Warriors during the November international break.

Galloway recently recovered from a hamstring issue that kept him out of action April during the 2022/23 season.

The 27-year-old only started full training with Plymouth team last week but was not part of the matchday squad that drew 3-3 against Middlesbrough in the Championship over the weekend.

Schumacher said, ad cited by the Plymouth Herald: “I think it makes sense for him to go. He’s going to train with them and there might be an opportunity to play some minutes. I don’t know exactly who they have got, I have just seen the email that he had been selected.

“Good luck to him. Hopefully he goes over there and gets some game time. It will probably benefit him. We haven’t got any reserve team games planned.”

The Warriors begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign away to Rwanda on November 15 and then ‘at home’ to Nigeria four days later on neutral territory.