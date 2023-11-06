Warriors suffer Munetsi blow ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The Zimbabwe national team has suffered an injury blow ahead of their games against Rwanda and Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The blow comes after star midfielder Marshall Munetsi suffered a broken nose which kept him out of action over the weekend.

According to a report by French outlet, L’Union, the Stade de Reims medical team barred him to play in the game against Nentes even with a protective face mask.

The report further states that Munetsi’s absence could even extend into next week ahead of the game against Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s still unknown if he will be cleared to travel to Africa for the Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers.

The national team will begin their qualifying campaign away to Rwanda on November 15 and then ‘at home’ to Nigeria four days later on neutral territory there in Central East African country.