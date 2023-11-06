Zim players based abroad round-up

Marvelous Nakamba put on a notable performance as Luton Town played a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool.

The Zimbabwean midfielder played the entire match and was mainly employed as a holding midfielder.

Wolves Academy youngster Tawanda Chirewa travelled with the first team but didn’t play in the game against Sheffield United in the EPL.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwean, who joined Wolves’ academy from Ipswich Town in September, has impressed senior side coach Gary O’Neil with his recent performances for the under-21s.

In the Championship, Brendan Galloway was not included in the Plymouth Argyle matchday squad that drew 3-3 against Middlesbrough in the Championship over the weekend.

Galloway recently recovered from a hamstring issue that kept him out of action April during the 2022/23 season.

Exeter City striker Admiral Muskwe came on as substitute in the League One match versus Wigan Athletic.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura had his second successive start for Udinese in the Serie A in the 1-0 win over AC Milan.

He played as wingback, retaining the role he took in the previous game.

Elsewhere, Bill Antonio made his debut in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, over a year after arriving at top-flight club KV Mechelen.

The Zimbabwean striker, who has been impressive for the Mechelen Academy, was included in the senior team’s matchday squad against Standard Liege.

He was introduced in the 84th to officially mark his long-awaited Belgian Pro League debut.

The winger went on to play a total of 14 minutes, including the added time as the game ended 1-1.

Cyprus-based defender Tendayi Darikwa was not part of the matchday squad for his Apollon Limassol side against Omonoia.

In France, both Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi and Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere didn’t play over the weekend.

