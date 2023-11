Nyasha Mushekwi finished the 2023 Chinese Super League golden boot race in second place after netting 18 goals.

Mushekwi was just a goal behind top scorer and teammate Leonardo.

The Zimbabwean, who led the race at some point, capped the campaign with a goal in final match against Shanghai Shenhua.

The tally equalled the number of goals he scored in the previous season.

Meanwhile, Mushekwi will shift focus to the Asian Champions League, where he has already netted a goal in three games.