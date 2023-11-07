Three Dynamos players ruled out of FC Platinum clash

Dynamos have announced a squad update ahead of their match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys will face the Platinum Boys in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31

In the update, Dynamos confirmed that Kevin Moyo, Shadreck and Brandon Mpofu are all out of action due to various reasons.

The club said: “The team has left Harare for Zvishavane. Kevin Moyo, Shadreck Nyahwa and Brandon Mpofu are the players who are not available for selection for tomorrow’s match against FC Platinum.

“Kevin is still nursing an injury, Mpofu still has a family issue to attend to whilst Nyahwa is serving suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.”

Both FC Platinum and Dynamos are still in the title race, and are tied on 50 points, seven behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum with four games to go.