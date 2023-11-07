Tottenham coach slams VAR after heavy defeat to Chelsea

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has slammed VAR after their heavy home defeat to Chelsea in the English Premier League on Monday night.

Spurs lost 4-1 to concede their first defeat of the season.

The game had several VAR delays, with the hosts having two players sent off and five goals denied after reviews.

“It’s a hard game to analyse, but in terms of effort, will and determination it was an outstanding effort by the lads,” Postecoglou said.

“I thought we started really well, scored a good goal, then we were inches away from scoring a good second, but it was offside. Then the game got out of control, there was a lot happening that made the game a little bit not within the parameters we want to play.

“It felt like after that there were a lot of disruptions.

“I thought they gave everything they could and, unfortunately, it was not enough.

The gaffer added: “There will be a forensic study of every decision out there, I think that is the way the game is going and I don’t like it. If you look at all that standing around we did today, maybe people enjoy that sort of thing but I’d rather see us playing football.”