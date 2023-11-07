World Cup qualifiers —Brito pleads for support

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has urged the nation to rally behind the country’s senior men’s national team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe are Group C in the qualifiers and and will kick start their campaign against Rwanda at the Huye Stadium on November 15, before hosting Nigeria at the same venue four days later.

Brito, who named a provisional 28-man squad for the qualifiers, challenged football fans to support the team, assuring them that everyone will do their best.

“Let’s unite and rally behind the national team. We are here to try to do our best, Everyone is here to do their best, so we expect the nation to give the best of support. We will try to create a good moment for them (fans),” Brito, who doubles as Highlanders coach, told the ZIFA media department.

The former Chelsea assistant coach will be without France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi for the two matches.