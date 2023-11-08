Thomas Sweswe explains why Khama Billiat is still clubless after his Kaizer Chiefs departure

Thomas Sweswe has explained why Khama Billiat is still clubless following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs at the end of July.

The departure happened under unclear circumstances and the player blocked every effort by the club to restart the contract negotiations.

Several teams have been linked with his signing but nothing concrete has come up.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Sweswe said Billiat is waiting to fully recover from several injuries that kept him out of action last season.

“I think he has his own reasons to leave Chiefs. I can’t blame him for that. I will support his decision. You know last season at Chiefs he was injury prone,” Sweswe revealed to the publication.

“So I think he wanted to heal first and see his next move. I think he needed this sabbatical leave to figure things out. What I am sure is that he has something cooking for him,” he continued.

“Something is coming up. You know he is quiet even on social media. He is not like that so he is cooking something for sure. There is talent there no doubt about that.

“He can walk into any team and play. Top talent that cannot be ignored. So, I just hope he is safe and I wish him all the best.”