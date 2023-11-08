Zimbabwe to introduce VAR next year

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is set to be introduced in Zimbabwe nex year.

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee (NC) will introduce the VAR course to train local referees.

NC Chairperson Lincoln Mutasa said while commissioning FIFA member association courses for referees and match commissioners in Harare.

“Next year they will bring that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) vehicle to train our referees.

“We don’t want you [referees] to be left behind as we go to the 2026 [FIFA] World Cup.”

Morocco became the first African country to use the video technology in a top-flight league in 2021.

CAF also adopted the technology in their tournaments, while COSAFA introduced it at the Women’s Championship in October this year.