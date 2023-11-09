CAPS United beat Bulawayo Chiefs, as Highlanders’ winless run continues

CAPS United continued with their unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premiership after edging Bulawayo Chiefs 3-2 on Thursday.

The Green Machine cruised to the victory courtesy of William Manondo’s brace and Rodwell Chinyengetere’s late strike.

Manondo scored in either half, while Chinyengetere found the back of the net in the 80th minute.

Chiefs, on the other hand, got their goals from Obriel Chirinda and Billy Veremu.

The result put CAPS United on position number 8, while Chiefs dropped to 12th place.

In the Low Veld, Triangle United beat Highlanders 1-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

The result sees Bosso’s winless stretching to eight games.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 Results:

Triangle United 1-0 Highlanders

CAPS United 3-2 Bulawayo Chiefs