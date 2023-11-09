SA PSL club’s attempts to sign Khama Billiat hits a brick wall

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has revealed that the club have failed to sign Khama Billiat are hoping for the player to change his mind and consider their offer.

City wanted to snap up the Zimbabwean midfielder on a free transfer following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs at the end June.

The Western Cape outfit initiated the talks as assistant coach Lebogang Manyama, who played with Billiat at Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) and Kaizer Chiefs, approaching him.

However, all efforts to lure Billiat failed and the Citizens have given up.

Comitis believes Billiat is still targeting a move to the Middle East.

“Lebo Manyama had the conversation (with Billiat). That is the content of the conversation, yes,” the chairman told Andile Ncube on MetroFM when asked about talks with Billiat.

“I [personally] have not had contact with Khama. To be very honest, we were waiting on him to make a decision on his future, where he would like to see himself.

“I think he’s still in the efforts to try and find something in the Middle East, which would be rather lucrative for him. So we’re sitting aside and waiting for his response.”