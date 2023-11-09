South African forward Lyle Foster forced to take a break from football due to mental health issues

South African forward Lyle Foster is taking a break from football to receive mental health treatment.

Foster, who has scored three goals in eight games this season, has missed Burnley’s last three games.

The 23-year-old is in the care of specialists, whobare helping him in dealing with the issue.

A club statement read: “On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family, they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle’s illness.

“Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help.

“He is currently in the care of specialists – giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health.

“With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.

“We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle’s privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice.”

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany said no timeframe has been put on Foster’s return to the team.