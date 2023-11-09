Ngezi now in better position to win the league: Takesure Chiragwi

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi believes his charges are now in a good position to win the Castle Lager Premiership title.

Madamburo inched closer towards the league glory after beating Sheasham 2-1 on Wednesday.

Takunda Benhura and Claud Mapoka netted in the second half for the hosts, while Liberty Masveure got a late consolation for the visitors.

The result put Ngezi just one away from winning their maiden league title.

Speaking after the match, Chiragwi said: “We now believe that we can clinch the title and we have to make sure that we keep on working hard. It’s not easy to get three points, so we have to keep on fighting until the end.”

Reflecting on the win, the gaffer added said: “I told the boys to remain focused going into the match and they did just that. It was a really tough match because Sheasham played very well.

“They wanted the win and so did we. I am very happy with this win.”