FUZ donates travelling kit to Warriors ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has donated travelling kits to the Warriors ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers.

The travelling gears include T-shirts and rain jackets.

ZIFA normalisation committee member and the former Mighty Warriors captain Rosemary Mugadza received the donated consignment from FUZ on Friday.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is grateful to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) for their donation of traveling gear to the Warriors which includes t-shirts and rain jackets.

“This donation is a sign of the strong partnership between the two organizations,” ZIFA said in a statement regarding the donation.

Mugadza added: “We are grateful for the donation that we have received from FUZ. Thank you for coming on board, we appreciate this gesture. Lets keep the partnership growing each and every year. We plead with the corporate world to come and partner ZIFA in this journey.”

Meanwhile, the ZIFA NC recently signed a new technical partnership with German sportswear manufacturer Puma for all national teams after their deal with Umbro lapsed.

The new deal will be officially launched next year, but the Warriors will be able to use Puma-branded playing kits when they face Nigeria and Rwanda.

Pic Credit: Facebook/ZIFA