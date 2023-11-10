Nigeria name squad for Warriors clash in World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria have announced their squad for the game against Zimbabwe and Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers this month.

The Super Eagles are in Group C and will start their campaign against Likuena on 16 November at home in Uyo before travelling to Rwanda to play the Warriors on neutral venue three days later.

The squad has several big names missing due to injuries and these include Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Notable inclusions include several UK-based players such as Nottingham Forest stars Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, Fulham duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Cardiff City left-back Jamilu Collins, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi, Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo and Brentford’s Frank Onyeka.

Super Eagles squad for WCQs

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales).

Midfielders: Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England).

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).