Warriors technical team, locally-based players leave for Rwanda

The Warriors technical team, led by coach Baltemar Brito, and selected locally-based players have left for Rwanda ahead of their two 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games.

The travelling contingent include players Tanaka Shandirwa, Frank Makarati, Donovan Bernard, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, and Brian Banda.

Saudi-based Gerald Takwara is also part of the delegation.

The group will link up in Rwanda with the foreign-based players, who will fly straight to the Central-East African country from their bases.

The full Warriors squad will then start the camp on the 13th of November before facing Rwanda in the Group C opener two days later at Huye Stadium in Butare.

The travelling arrangement will allow the Warriors to have more time for the preparations before playing their first game.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue on the 19th of November.

The country was forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld their ban on local stadiums in the recent inspection.

The move to host the game in Rwanda is mainly due to logistical challenges of travelling back to the south to host their game in one of the neighbouring countries, possibly Zambia or South Africa.