Breaking: Ngezi Platinum Stars clinch maiden league title

Ngezi Platinum Stars have won their maiden Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after a come from behind 2-1 victory over Simba Bhora at Baobab today.

Heading into the clash, Takesure Chiragwi’s charges needed a win, or a draw in the case of second-placed Manica Diamonds having failed to beat Cranborne Bullets, to be confirmed the winners of the biggest club prize in the land.

Madamburo went behind in the 39th minute through Tinashe Balakasi’s opener but turned the match around in the second half courtesy of goals from Kudzai Chigwida and Takunda Benhura.

More to follow..