Marshall Munetsi’s message to Warriors fans ahead of Rwanda, Nigeria games

France based Warriors central midfielder Marshall Munetsi believes the Warriors will deliver better in the upcoming games against Rwanda and Nigeria and has promised the fans to do their best.

The country will start their Group C campaign on 15 November versus Rwanda at at Huye Stadium in Butare.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue on the 19th of November.

The country was forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld their ban on local stadiums in the recent inspection.

The move to host the game in Rwanda is mainly due to logistical challenges of travelling back to the south to host their game in one of the neighbouring countries, possibly Zambia or South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the games, Munetsi who is racing against time to recover from a broken nose, told ZIFA’s media department:

“To the fans, we are playing in Rwanda and they are not able to watch us play live, but we know for sure they will be rallying behind us as always.

“We promise to do our best for them so that they can be proud of us as their Warriors.”