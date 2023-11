Former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo has died.

He was 59.

The former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach colapsed at his home in Palapye, Botswana on Thursday and passed away at a Francistown hospital on Friday.

Gumbo was the head coach of Botswana Premier League side Morupule Wanderers, before he was shown the exit door last week.

The Soccer24 staff sends it’s heartfelt condolences to the Gumbo family, and the entire football fraternity at large.