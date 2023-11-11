Rahman Gumbo’s death: Details emerge

6:01 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

The local football fraternity was plunged into mourning this morning when it emerged that former Warriors player and coach Rahman Gumbo, had passed away.

Dr Rush, as the former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach was affectionately-known, died at a hospital in Francistown last night, aged 59.

Reports from Botswana indicate that Gumbo, who was shown the exit door by Botswana Premier League side Morupule Wanderers three days ago, suffered a suspected heart attack at his home in Palapye, on Thursday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but his condition did not improve, forcing medical authorities to transfer him to a Francistown medical facility, where he breathed his last a few hours later.

Condolences messages continue to pour in, as the nation tries to come to terms with Gumbo’s untimely death.

 

 

