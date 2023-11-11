Rahman Gumbo’s death: Details emerge

The local football fraternity was plunged into mourning this morning when it emerged that former Warriors player and coach Rahman Gumbo, had passed away.

Dr Rush, as the former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach was affectionately-known, died at a hospital in Francistown last night, aged 59.

Reports from Botswana indicate that Gumbo, who was shown the exit door by Botswana Premier League side Morupule Wanderers three days ago, suffered a suspected heart attack at his home in Palapye, on Thursday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but his condition did not improve, forcing medical authorities to transfer him to a Francistown medical facility, where he breathed his last a few hours later.

Condolences messages continue to pour in, as the nation tries to come to terms with Gumbo’s untimely death.

🟡Sad to learn of the untimely passing of legendary footballer and coach, Rahman Gumbo. He raised our flag high and made Zimbabwe proud over and over. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.🕊️🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/zsR2yeZbew — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 11, 2023

Dr Rush.

That's what we called him and he always replied with a smile.

One of the greats of our game.

Rest in Peace Rahman Gumbo. pic.twitter.com/hE9ys32QQZ — Ian Zvoma (@ianzvoma) November 11, 2023

ZIFA mourns former Warriors player and coach, Rahman Gumbo The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened by the passing on of former Warriors player and coach, Rahman Gumbo. We convey our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all those whose lives have been… pic.twitter.com/mgJ2qK0A27 — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) November 11, 2023

My heartfelt condolences to Rahman Gumbo's family. May the Lord comfort all. I really used to enjoy the Dream Team's chemistry, which he was part. — Charles Charamba (@CharambaPastor) November 11, 2023