Warriors arrive in Rwanda

The country’s senior men’s national soccer team —the Warriors, arrived in Rwanda this morning ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Baltemar Brito’s charges arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where they will be based until November 13, before they move to Butare —the host city for the Group C matches against Rwanda and Nigeria on November 15 and 19 respectively.

The Warriors contigent includes locally-based players, Saudi Arabia-based defender Gerald Takwara and the Brito-led technical team.

Foreign-based players called for the two assignments will fly directly to Rwanda from their respective bases.

Warriors squad;

Goalkeepers

Donavan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Washington Arubi (Supersport United), Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City) and Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

Defenders

Tendayi Darikwa (Apolon Limassol), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Munashe Garan’anga (Sheriff Tiraspol), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Jordan Zemura (Udinese) and Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

Midfielders

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) Marvellous Nakamba (Luton City), Gerald Takwara (Ohod) and Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos)

Forwards

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo City), Prince Dube (Azam), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Terence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Leon Chiwome (Woverhampton Wanderers) and Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City).

Picture: IGIHE.com