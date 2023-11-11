Warriors camp schedule confirmed after arriving in Rwanda

The Warriors camp programme has been confirmed after the team’s first batch arrived in Rwanda this morning.

A group of Warriors technical team, led by coach Baltemar Brito, and selected locally-based players left the country yesterday.

The players that formed the travelling contingent are Tanaka Shandirwa, Frank Makarati, Donovan Bernard, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, and Brian Banda.

Saudi-based Gerald Takwara also travelled with the delegation.

The team will remain in Kigali, where they will link up with the foreign-based players, who will fly straight to the Central-East African country from their bases.

The full Warriors squad will travel to Butare, where the match will be played, on the 13th of November.

Zimbabwe will face Rwanda in the Group C opener two days later at Huye Stadium.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue on the 19th of November.

The country was forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld its ban on local stadiums in a recent inspection.

The move to host the game in Rwanda is mainly due to the logistical challenges of travelling back to the south to host their game in one of the neighbouring countries, possibly Zambia or South Africa.