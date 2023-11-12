Highlanders end winless run as Dynamos move back into second place

Highlanders ended their winless streak with a 2-1 triumph over Herentals College in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32 encounter played on Sunday.

Bosso had gome for eight games without a victory, a run which saw them surrendering the top spot to recently crowned champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Bulawayo giants started the match on a slow pace and found themselves trailing behind on the half hour mark.

Gillian Nyathi, who was promoted to the first team at the start of the season, grabbed an equaliser a few moments later to initiate the come-back.

Calvin Chigonero secured the winning goal for Tshilamoya on the stroke of half-time.

The win lifted Highlanders into fourth place, two points behind second placed Dynamos who also picked a victory on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys came from behind to beat Chicken Inn 2-1.

The Gamecocks opened the scoring through Malvin Hwata as early in the second minute.

Shadreck Nyahwa equalised for Dembare moments before the break before Elton Chikona secured the winner in the second half.

CAPS United and Green Fuel played to a 2-2 draw, with the Green Machine coming from two goals down courtesy of Rodwell Chinyengetere and Thulani Joseph second half strikes.

FC Platinum lost 2-1 against Yadah, while Black Rhinos’ relegation woes were compounded by a 3-0 loss against Hwange.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32 Results:

Dynamos 2-1 Chicken Inn

Highlanders 2-1 Herentals

Green Fuel 2-2 CAPS United

Yadah Stars 2-1 FC Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Triangle United

Hwange 3-0 Black Rhinos