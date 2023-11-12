Kudakwashe Mahachi sets ambitious target at his new Ghanaian club Medeama

Kudakwashe Mahachi has set an ambitious target at his new Ghanaian club Medeama.

The Zimbabwean winger joined the West African club in August and only made his debut in the Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities over a week ago.

Speaking after making his debut, Mahachi, who is yet to reach full fitness, hopes to win the league title this season with the Tarkwa-based club.

“Just like coach said, my fitness was low but I’m training everyday so I would like to thank the coaches for pushing me,” he said, as cited by Ghana Soccernet website.

“I’ve said it, as a foreigner, you need to deliver so I am not putting myself under pressure.

“I believe my team can do anything we want to do because we’re winning games. Our mentality is to maintain our league title.”