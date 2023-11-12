Masked Marshall Munetsi played in unfamiliar position on return from injury

Marshall Munetsi wore a face mask on his return from a short injury spell on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder spent two weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose.

Following his recovery, Munetsi started for his French side Stade de Reims in their 3-0 loss against PSG.

The Warriors international, however, was employed as a false 9 in a 4-3-1-2 formation.

When Reims reverts to defence, Munetsi, who usually plays in the central midfield or in defensive role, would be left alone upfront to start the high press.

Here are his stats:

Whats Next for Marshall Munetsi

The midfielder’s return from injury diminish all the doubt about his availability for the Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games.

The country will start their Group C campaign on 15 November versus Rwanda at at Huye Stadium in Butare.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue on the 19th of November.

Speaking ahead of the games, Marshall Munetsi told ZIFA’s media department:

“To the fans, we are playing in Rwanda and they are not able to watch us play live, but we know for sure they will be rallying behind us as always.

“We promise to do our best for them so that they can be proud of us as their Warriors.”