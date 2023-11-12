Revealed: How much Mamelodi Sundowns will get after winning the inaugural CAF AFL trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns became the first champions of the CAF African Football League after winning the inaugural edition on Sunday.

The South African giants beat Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club 3-2 on aggregate following their 2-0 triumph in the second leg played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

With the win, Sundowns will pocket $4m which is reportedly equivalent to what Champions League winners get for winning CAF’s flagship inter-club tournament.

Wydad will $3m for finishing as runners-uo in the inaugural competition.

Loosing semifinalists Esperance of Tunisia and Egyptian giants Al Ahly will get $1,7m each.

The rest of the participating teams that failed to progress beyond the first round will each receive $1m.

These teams include Enyimba FC (Nigeria), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola) and Simba SC (Tanzania).

AFL Prize Money:

$4 000 000 for the Winner

$3 000 000 for the Runner-up

$1 700 000 for each of the Semi-finalists

$1 000 000 for each of the Quarter-finalists