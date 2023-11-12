Supersport United confirm availability of Warriors pair for Nigeria, Rwanda games

South African top-flight side Supersport United have confirmed the availability of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Washington Arubi for the Warriors’ next international games set for this month.

Arubi and Dzvukamanja were named in the 28-man squad that will do the national duty in Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The duo is expected to join the rest of the squad in Rwanda on Monday and will fly straight to the Central-East African country.

Wishing Terrence Dzvukamanja and Washington Arubi all the best for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The Warriors will take on Rwanda and Nigeria on the 15th and 19th of November at Huye Stadium, Rwanda.

Zimbabwe will face Rwanda in the Group C opener on 15 November at Huye Stadium.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue on the four days later.

Nine players have so far reported for camp and already holding training sessions in Kigali under the guidance of coach Baltemar Brito.

The players in camp include locally-based stars – Tanaka Shandirwa, Frank Makarati, Donovan Bernard, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, and Brian Banda – and Saudi-based midfielder Gerald Takwara.