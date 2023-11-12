Jurgen Klopp includes Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni in Liverpool squad to face Brentford

Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni has been included in the Liverpool matchday squad to face Brentford in the English Premier League this afternoon.

Nyoni started training with the Reds’ senior team at the end of last month after impressing at the Academy.

The 16-year-old has been in top form with the U18s, scoring four goals in as many games for the side.

He also featured for Liverpool’s U21s, coming on as a substitute in some games over the past month.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Trey Nyoni has represented England at junior ranks but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.