Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi says he doesn’t like 80% of English referees

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says he doesn’t like ’80 per cent of English referees’ after being booked and Mahmoud Dahoud being sent off in his side’s draw with Sheffield United.

Simon Adingra put the Seagulls ahead with a brilliant solo run but the game changed on Mahmoud Dahoud’s straight red card for an ugly tackle on Ben Osborn in the 69th minute.

De Zerbi, who was booked for his touchline antics, believes Dahoud deserved his punishment but wasn’t convinced the referee’s attitude all round.

The Seagulls boss said after the match: “I am honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees.

“It’s not a new thing. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch.”

He added: “England is the only country where when there is VAR, you are not sure that the decision is right. In other countries, you have to be sure 100 per cent that the decision taken is right. In England, no, and I am not able to understand.”

Roberto De Zerbi declined to say how his opinion of the match officials could be improved, saying: “I have to think only of my players. It’s not my job. I accept everything.”

This is not the first time that English top-flight referees have been criticized this season.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, Tottenham Hotspur boss Angelos Postecoglou recently took a swipe at VAR.