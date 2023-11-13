Several England-based stars not coming as Brito names final Warriors squad for Rwanda, Nigeria games

Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya and Wolves Academy star Leon Chiwome have been withdrawn from the Warriors squad as coach Baltemar Brito names his final selection for the games.

Zimbabwe will face Rwanda in the Group C opener on 15 November at Huye Stadium.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue on the four days later.

Mabaya is understandably injured , while the reason behind Chiwome’s withdrawal is not though the player featured in an academy match on Sunday.

Other players dropped include Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, Leicester City striker Tawanda Maswanhise, Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway and Cyprus-based defender Tendayi Darikwa.

Galloway recently returned to from a long-term injury and still to gain full fitness.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Reading defender Tivonge Rushesha are part of the final squad and will be in line to make their Warriors debut when the games start this week.

Here is the final Warriors squad.