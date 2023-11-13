Peter Ndlovu arrives in Rwanda for World Cup qualifiers

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu has arrived in Rwanda for Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe begin their quest for a maiden appearance at the global spectale against Rwanda at the Huye Stadium on Wednesday, before hosting Nigeria at the same venue four days later.

According to well-placed sources at ZIFA, Ndlovu was invited by the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee to be in Rwanda for the two matches.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Balter Brito has named his final Warriors squad for the two games.