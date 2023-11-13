Peter Ndlovu arrives in Rwanda for World Cup qualifiers

5:21 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu has arrived in Rwanda for Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe begin their quest for a maiden appearance at the global spectale against Rwanda at the Huye Stadium on Wednesday, before hosting Nigeria at the same venue four days later.

According to well-placed sources at ZIFA, Ndlovu was invited by the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee to be in Rwanda for the two matches.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Balter Brito has named his final Warriors squad for the two games.

 

 

