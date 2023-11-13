Rwanda coach skeptical about Warriors ahead of World Cup qualifier

Rwanda coach Torsten Frank Spittler has admitted he doesn’t know what to expect from Zimbabwe ahead of the two teams’ World Cup qualifier this Wednesday.

Rwanda host Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium in what will be the Southern African country’s first international match since its suspension by FIFA was lifted on July 10.

Spitter belives the Warriors, who are now under the guidance of Brazil born Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito, are very difficult to predict since they were on the international football sidelines for a long time.

“Zimbabwe was banned by FIFA for a year or so and they have been inactive so current information on them ahead of the game is less,” Spittler told Rwandan publication Times Sport.

“We cannot rely on their past information because that will be very wrong. They are back from suspension and they are now regrouping, so, we actually do not know the nature of their team as well as their level,” he added.