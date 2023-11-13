Zim players based abroad round-up

The November international break officially begins on Monday and Zimbabwe will for the first be involved in competitive football since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

The Warriors will face Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C opener on 15 November at Huye Stadium.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue four days later.

A twenty-three man squad has been confirmed with fifteen foreign-based players selected.

We look at how some of these Zim players based abroad performed over the weekend.

SuperSport United striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was on target on Sunday but his goal was not enough to save the team from a 2-1 loss at the hands of Sekhukhune United in DStv Premiership.

Teammate and goalkeeper Washington Arubi was an unused substitute in the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Divine Lunga failed to make the matchday squad that won the inaugural CAF African Football League on Sunday after beating Wydad AC 3-2 in the final.

In the USA, Teenage Hadebe was an unused substitute in Houston Dynamo’s MLS playoffs match against Salt Lake.

The defender has made the bench in his last three outings with the Dynamo.

France-based Marshall Munetsi wore a face mask on his return from a short injury spell on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder spent two weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose.

Following his recovery, Munetsi started for his French side Stade de Reims in their 3-0 loss against PSG in the Ligue 1.

The Warriors international, however, was employed as a false 9 in a 4-3-1-2 formation.

Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere got some time on the pitch after spending the last three Ligue 1 games sitting out.

Kadewere came on a second-half substitute in their 1-0 win over Stade de Rennes.

Jordan Zemura made his third successive start in the Udinese first XI, featuring as a wing-back for 83 minutes in 1-1 draw against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.

Moldova-based Munashe Garan’anga was last in action on Thursday during the Europa League, coming on as a substitute in his Sheriff Tiraspol side’s 2-1 loss against Servette.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba retained his place in the Luton Town starting XI that lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the EPL.

Exeter City striker Admiral Muskwe also started over the weekend, playing the entire 3-0 loss against Fleetwood as a winger.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota was not part of the matchday squad that lost 3-2 to Norwich City in the Champions.

Reading defender Tivonge Rushesha also missed the action over the weekend as he sat on the bench in the 3-2 loss against Shrewsbury in the League One.